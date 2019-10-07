A Nunavut-based mining company has been fined $50,000 for depositing a harmful effluent into a creek at its gold mine 685 km northeast of Yellowknife nearly four years ago.

In December 2015, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers launched an investigation into TMAC Resources Inc. over the Doris Creek dumping. The company had not been authorized to dump the effluent at its Hope Bay mine site, which would have involved collecting and testing samples, then reporting results.

In the Nunavut Court of Justice, the company pleaded guilty to one offence under the Fisheries Act, in violation of the Metal Mining Effluent Regulations.

The total fine against the company on October 2 will be directed to the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund.

To read the original news release click here.