Property management firm fined for improper handling of electrical equipment containing PCBs

On December 20, 2016, Tidan Inc. and seven associated companies pleaded guilty to 52 charges and were fined $975,000 for violating the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA) and the PCB Regulations.

The offenders will also have to publish an article on the facts surrounding their violations and develop procedures to manage their contaminated electrical equipment for all of their buildings. They will also have to provide training for their managers and staff.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said its investigation showed that Tidan Group did not follow the environmental protection compliance orders issued by the Department’s enforcement officers and did not meet its obligations related to the use, storage and disposal of electrical equipment containing PCBs.

ECCC said Tidan Group also failed to submit reports on the use and storage of its electrical equipment to the Department.

PCBs are toxic industrial chemical substances that are harmful to aquatic ecosystems and species that feed primarily on aquatic organisms. According to ECCC, PCBs were used in the manufacturing of electrical equipment, heat exchangers, hydraulic systems, and several other specialized applications up to the late 1970s.

The fine that is collected will be paid into the Environmental Damages Fund (EDF) administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

