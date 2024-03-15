Ontario’s Resource Productivity & Recovery Authority (RPRA) has opened consultations to determine what constitutes a large producer of hazardous special products, as smaller producers will no longer have to supply data verification reporting.

Determining the new cut-off thresholds for size will apply to two category groups under the program. Category A includes producers of oil filters and non-refillable pressurized containers, while category B applies to producers of oil containers, antifreeze, solvents, paints and coatings, pesticides, and refillable pressurized containers.

The consultation period to determine size thresholds is now open and ends April 5.

RPRA says it intends for the change to reduce administrative burdens.

RPRA’s proposed method to define the cut-off thresholds for producers of hazardous special products is to use the average weight of supply in tonnes, as outlined in the RPRA regulation. The RPRA warned, however, that the supply data from 2021 used in the regulation may not be an accurate representation of the current market.

Small producers will no longer be required to submit a verification report, but will be subject to inspections, the RPRA announced. Additionally, producers who failed to submit their supply report or supply data verification report in 2023 are still required to submit a verification report, regardless of if they are considered small.

All category A and B producers were required to submit a one-time supply data verification report to RPRA in 2023, which was the first verification reporting year.

Related Professional Development Course

Attend “The Evolving Landscape of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)” on April 25th at the CANECT 2024 Environmental Compliance and Due Diligence Training Event in Vaughan, Ontario. This new course discusses recent EPR program changes across Canada, and features speakers from RPRA, Bennett Jones LLP, RWDI and more.

Attendees will learn about impact to producers, how it ties into corporate initiatives, and what the future of EPR has in store for brand owners, distributors, and retailers.