New online registry launches for reporting hazardous waste in Ontario

A new online registry now allows Ontario’s some 40,000 generators, carriers, and receivers of hazardous and liquid industrial waste to meet the industry’s regulatory requirements with electronic reporting and payment instead of paper manifests.

The new Hazardous Waste Program (HWP) Registry operated by the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA) replaces the Hazardous Waste Information Network (HWIN) system currently operated by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, which will no longer be operational as of January 1, 2023.

As of November 15, 2022, users who set up new accounts through the digital registry can link existing HWIN facility and waste stream information and be ready for manifesting in 2023, when only hazardous waste from facilities and waste streams that are in the new registry can be shipped, stored, processed or disposed of.

All fees will also be paid through the new digital registry, which was built in collaboration with industry stakeholders, ministry staff, and external technology vendors.

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

Δ

RPRA CEO Frank Denton described the new digital registry as an “easy-to- use system that is aligned with both industry business practices and regulatory requirements.”

New registry users can download the registry’s mobile app, RPRA HazTrack, available through Apple and Google Play stores. To set up the account, just have generator numbers, HWIN usernames and Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) numbers for the business readily available.

In addition to removing administrative burdens, the new registry should also allow more efficient compliance monitoring and enforcement on behalf of the Ministry.

According to the RPRA, the new HWP registry has been built to allow draft manifests to be easily created in the new system.

“Facility and waste stream information can be automatically applied to the manifest through easy lookups and tables, using a web browser or the mobile app. Additionally, manifests can be ‘copied’ for reuse when the same or similar shipments happen more than once,” the authority states.

Any new facility, waste stream or edits made in HWIN after October 16, 2022 have not migrated, according to the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. Users will need to manually add this information to the new registry.

Remaining funds in HWIN registration accounts can be used for all upcoming 2022 shipments. Users can also view the HWIN refund policy.

If a generator chooses to fully delegate to a service provider, they will not have to use the HWP registry. The service provider will set up their account and facilities under their authorized generator delegate, or AGD account, and will be invoiced for fees payable for these facilities.

RPRA, the province’s circular economy regulator, may be best known for operating Ontario’s Blue Box recycling program.

The registry was made possible through regulatory amendments to Regulation 347 (General Waste Management) under the Environmental Protection Act.

RPRA has developed a library of resources to support registry users with navigating the online system and completing common activities, such as account creation, delegation, adding waste streams and manifesting.

Support officers for the registry can be reached at registry[@]rpra.ca or toll free at 1-833-600-0530.