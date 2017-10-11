The Water Environment & Reuse Foundation (WE&RF) and Water Research Foundation (WRF) announced that their respective boards voted unanimously to integrate the two organizations into one research foundation on October 10, 2017.

Beginning on January 1, 2018, the new organization will be led by a single board of directors comprised of the directors from the two organizations with co-chairs Chuck Murray and Kevin Shafer and co-CEOs Melissa Meeker and Rob Renner. The new organization will be called “The Water Research Foundation” and will have approximately 1,200 subscribers, 2,300 research studies, and a $700M portfolio.

According to the WRF, the main benefits of integration are:

Provide the water community with access to an expanded collection of water research; Leverage funding more successfully; Share a greater knowledge base; and More effectively communicate new results and research needs with federal and state regulators.

“The decision to integrate these two organizations is a great victory for the water community,” said Rob Renner, CEO of WRF. “The new organization will leverage resources and funding to solve the water sector’s research needs in new and exciting ways.”

“Harnessing the collective passion of our staffs, volunteers and supporters to focus on research which meets the needs of all water professionals will provide an outstanding benefit for our subscribers,” said Melissa Meeker, CEO of WE&RF. “We are looking forward to the challenge.”

Additional information is available at www.werf.org and www.waterrf.org.