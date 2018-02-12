Approximately, 15% of BC water users receive their water from one of over 4,500 small water systems around the province. Yet, many of these small water systems face greater challenges than larger systems in delivering safe drinking water. These challenges include inadequate capacity to effectively manage operations and finances, lack of financial resources to invest in needed infrastructure, and issues ensuring proper stewardship and governance.

In response to these challenges, the BC Ministry of Health asked the British Columbia Water & Waste Association (BCWWA) to develop a pilot project to build capacity among small water systems in BC. A 30-page report detailing the project’s findings was released by the BCWWA on February 8, 2018.

The project was targeted at owners and operators of small water systems and originally intended to provide services to up to 40 systems from nine communities or regional areas. The response to the project was very positive, with 99 systems participating.

The pilot project employed two strategies to achieve its goals and desired outcomes. They were:

Capacity building through education and information-sharing with system owners.

Development of a Point of Entry/Point of Use (POE/POU) framework.

Capacity Building

A sustainable water system involves four areas of capacity: technical, managerial, financial, and operational. The purpose of the capacity building strategy was to communicate legal responsibilities and risks to system owners, teach them to assess their level of capacity, and encourage them to take action to improve their system. This was accomplished through the development and delivery of workshops, webinars, and one-on-one coaching.

Point of Entry/Point of Use (POE/POU) Framework

Many small water systems do not have the financial resources or access to land to build and maintain centralized treatment systems.

Decentralized treatment within small water systems, such as the use of point of entry/point of use (POE/POU) devices, may offer a less expensive way to treat and deliver safe water.

Point-of-entry devices are installed at the point where the water supply enters a home or building; point-of-use devices are installed at the water’s point of consumption, such as a kitchen sink.

While these devices are less expensive than centralized treatment, they place greater responsibility on the home or building owner to ensure proper function and maintenance.

POE/POU devices are allowed in British Columbia, but they have not been widely adopted. Many health authorities in BC have concerns about the responsibility and risk these devices place on the owners of the homes and buildings in which they are installed.

For water systems to be able to use these devices effectively, the home or building owners as well as the water suppliers must have a clear understanding of their responsibilities for maintaining the devices so that they consistently provide potable water.

As part of the framework, the BCWWA developed a guide and term sheet. The guide includes a list of considerations to review before a system chooses POE/POU. The term sheet defines a set of principles for the terms and conditions that need to be addressed in a POE/POU agreement between a water supplier and a home or building owner.

Conclusions

If small water systems are to reliably provide safe drinking water to British Columbians, they will need the support of provincial and local government, regional health authorities and districts, industry associations, and training and service providers. The multi-stakeholder, regional support networks created as a result of the pilot project include representation from many of these groups.

These networks need to be expanded throughout the province as they could play a larger role in improving the capacity of small water systems.

For more information and to download the full report, visit: www.bcwwa.org/news