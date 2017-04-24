Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) have developed a simple water treatment process that may make high-quality drinking water more accessible to resource-strapped communities.

Many cities produce potable water by filtering raw water through porous membranes, which separate out contaminants like microorganisms and viruses. But keeping such membranes clean using conventional measures is a complex and expensive task — one that small or remote communities are typically unable to perform.

According to UBC, civil engineering professor Pierre Bérubé and his colleagues designed a membrane system that is significantly easier and cheaper to operate than conventional systems, but still purifies water at volumes and speeds sufficient to meet small communities’ needs.

“This system could help provide clean drinking water to populations where technical expertise or funds are limited,” said Bérubé.

Conventional membrane systems, which actively pump a constant flow of water through its membranes, depend on complex, energy-intensive, high-cost procedures (including air addition, backwashing, and chemical cleaning) to keep the membranes uncontaminated.

By contrast, Bérubé’s system can effectively treat water and be cleaned using gravity alone. Cleaning is aided by a microbial community that grows on the membrane surface, which degrades pollutants and facilitates the removal of natural organic matter — essentially eliminating the need for chemicals.

Bérubé and his colleagues have found that microbes also enhance the performance of other types of filters, such as ion-exchange filters, which remove small- and medium-sized natural organic matter by exchanging ions with them.

Pretreating raw water with such “biologically active” ion-exchange filters — an easy, affordable process — would significantly reduce membrane fouling, cutting operation and maintenance costs even further.

Bérubé’s research on the passive membrane system and biologically active ion exchange appeared recently in Water Research and Water Science and Technology: Water Supply, respectively. The university said full-scale demonstrations will take place in coming months at partner communities in British Columbia.

Article courtesy of the University of British Columbia. View the original here.