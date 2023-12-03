What a year 2023 turned out to be!

0

By Steve Davey

In January, my wife and I were blessed with a second granddaughter, making us three-time grandparents. A wonderful time of our lives indeed, but one that we have found brings the return of protective paternal and maternal instincts. Myself, I experienced a new anxiety over the state of the global environment.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2023 issue:

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter!

The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here