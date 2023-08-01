Looking forward to WEFTEC 2023 in Chicago!

Editorial Comment by Steve Davey

Attending the Water Environment Federation’s annual WEFTEC event has been an important part of my career and professional development. This began in 1987, when we formally announced the launch of Environmental Science & Engineering Magazine. As I first found out in 1987, these events truly reveal the scale and importance of the wastewater sector, especially to young professionals.

Read the full editorial in ES&E Magazine’s August 2023 issue: