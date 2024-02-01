Quiet flows the now not so dirty Don

Editorial Comment by Steve Davey

It is heartwarming to know now that optimism about the future of the “dirty” Don River in 1970 was not in vain. For over a decade now, work has been done to reroute the Don, clean polluted soil, create new parks and flood-proof the area to unlock a swath of land, including the old Unilever plant site, for redevelopment.

