Products & Services Showcase

ES&E Magazine would like to thank our advertisers and readers for their support during this challenging time. We encourage you to check out these highlighted products and services from our advertisers. Without them, we would not be able to share water, wastewater and environmental protection news, articles and case studies.

Thank you for reading ES&E Magazine!

ACO StormBrixx® is a unique and patented plastic geocellular stormwater management system designed for surface water detention and infiltration. Its versatility allows it to be used in applications across all construction environments as a standalone solution or as part of a Low Impact Development (LID) project. Learn more

COVID-19 has challenged us and shown us what we can accomplish working together. Thank you to health care and front-line workers, those maintaining essential services, and those who have supported people in your communities. Through our collective compassion and commitment, we will get through this crisis and be stronger for our efforts. Learn more

Subscribe to our Newsletter! The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. First Name *

Email *

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Ideal for industrial sites, mines and aggregate operations. Rotationally molded from linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) with UV inhibitors, the modular design allows for cost-effective customization and easy installation. The platforms have been designed for one person installation using a forklift. Sections also stack for reduced storage footprint and shipping costs. Learn more

Proseries-M® MD-3 Multi-Diaphragm Metering Pump, delivers precise chemical feed to water and wastewater treatment applications. A drop-in-place design and conveniently built-in controls, make installation and set-up fast and efficient. Learn more

When sealing is of utmost importance use DensoSeal 16A, a self-supporting, non-setting mastic which has been developed for sealing cable ducts and conduits against gas, air or water. Unaffected by water, it accommodates movement, adheres to wet surfaces and withstands at least 20kPa. Learn more

Micropilot FMR20 offers continuous non-contact level and flow measurement, an ideal application fit for water & wastewater. Commissioning is possible via HART, or wirelessly via app or with remote display. Signal curves can be shown on any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone/tablet (iOS, Android). Its compact design is ideal for limited space applications. Learn more

Flottweg has been developing and producing decanter centrifuges, separators, belt presses and systems for over 60 years. These machines handle key functions in the clarification of liquids, the separation of liquid mixtures, and concentrating and dewatering. The U.S. headquarters, located in Kentucky, is dedicated to new equipment supply, process solution development, and aftermarket parts and service support. Learn more

Experience – That is what sets ORIVAL Water Filters apart from competitors. Thirty years under one ownership with long-term application engineers on staff make ORIVAL, Inc. your reliable provider of filtration products. Orival, Inc. has hundreds of automatic self-cleaning screen filter models with a filter for nearly every application. Learn more

R.V. Anderson Associates Limited (RVA) has been engaged in the provision of professional engineering, operations, and management services since 1948. The organization comprises environmental and infrastructure specialists for water, wastewater, transportation, and urban development. The company is owned by its principals and associates, providing services to public and private sectors in Canada, and internationally. Learn more

Sentrimax is the leading centrifuge specialist in North America. We have the breadth of experience and expertise to service and repair centrifuges in every industry. In 2002, Sentrimax opened its repair facility in Edmonton and 2011 saw the company open its U.S. operation in Mansfield, Texas. This summer, Sentrimax will be opening its third repair facility in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more

The wet-end components of Vanton’s line of centrifugal, rotary and sump pumps are constructed of injection molded, homogenous, corrosion-resistant thermoplastics which are 100% inert to all pH fluids. Along with other non-metallic materials that are inert to aggressive/abrasive fluids, Vanton offers a sealless, magnetically-driven design and a range of ANSI, self-priming and close-coupled pumps. Learn more

At Veolia, we are committed to continue essential services to the industries and municipalities we serve. This commitment expands to professionals in the pursuit of expanding their knowledge in the advancements and best practices related to water and wastewater treatment. Check our May live webinar listing and register for a free webinar. Learn more

WCWC’s pilot testing service gives operators an opportunity to explore different treatment options for addressing water quality challenges. We have a wide array of equipment that can be customized in our facility or at your remote location. View some of our recently completed pilot testing projects.