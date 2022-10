By John Smythe

The main debate now is whether or not humanity can halt or even rollback the damage caused by CO2 emitted through the burning of fossil fuels. Nobody knows for sure if we are reaching the “point-of-no-return”, or whether we’ve already passed it. As we learn through our experiences, it turns out that carbon dioxide may not be our biggest concern, but it certainly plays a major role it what is happening.

