Editorial Comment by Steve Davey

In his latest editorial comment, ES&E Publisher Steve Davey looks back on 40 years covering Canada’s water, wastewater and environmental sectors. His advice to people beginning their careers is to get involved with Canada’s water, wastewater and environmental associations by serving on their committees and boards. The personal growth and networking development opportunities are well worth the effort.

