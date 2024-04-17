The evolution of water and wastewater associations

Editorial Comment by Steve Davey

Many, many years ago, I attended my first OWWA conference and noticed that a significant number of attendees had also been at the WEAO conference. So, I asked, “why in Ontario were there two separate water and wastewater associations?” For the rest of Canada, associations included both water and wastewater members. Due to this year being the first time that OWWA and WEAO have held their conferences together, I was recently asked this same question at an association meeting. My impromptu answer, based on what I could remember was, “it’s complicated.”

