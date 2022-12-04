Engineering competency must extend beyond purely technical skills

By Pat Coleman
A pie-shaped piece of the clarifier floor broke and floated upward. I felt the words leap up my throat, “fill it!”. We found out later that the groundwater was perched on a layer of chalk. From this incident, I learned that I need to pay attention to the ground conditions we build on, I should have asked if we had monitoring wells at the site and that I should have checked the groundwater level given the intensity of rainfall. While writing this article, I thought I was glad I did not have to learn everything this way.
