Useful articles and resources to help you navigate COVID-19

To help those with environmental responsibilities navigate the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we’ve created this page to gather resources and articles relating to water, wastewater and environmental protection fields, including industry event updates.

The ES&E Magazine team is fortunate to be able to work remotely and continue production of upcoming magazine issues, online content and email newsletters. We wish everyone good health during this challenging time!

Stay in touch and stay healthy!

Peter Davey

Managing and Online Editor

Practical suggestions on how to integrate environmental compliance information that can be used to assist companies to check their compliance status.

Read the rest here

Various industry water organizations across North America are creating online resources to keep water and sanitation practitioners and providers armed with relevant knowledge about the COVID-19 virus as it reaches the pandemic threshold in terms of global spread.

Read the rest here

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLp

On March 30 and March 31, Alberta’s minister of environment and parks passed a slew of ministerial orders (the Orders) modifying certain industrial environmental reporting requirements in Alberta.

Read the rest on nortonrosefulbright.com

Environmental Risk Information Services (ERIS)

ERIS reviews pronouncements of “essential service” business sectors across Canada during the COVID-19 crisis and how they impact business continuity for environmental consulting and risk assessments.

Read the rest from ERIS