By Denis Orendt
Compared to the big city shows, the Northwestern Ontario Water and Wastewater Conference may seem small, but more than 150 enthusiastic water and wastewater professionals attended the two-day event to join their peers and learn about new policies, trends and technologies related to their industry.
Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2023 issue:
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
The latest environmental engineering news direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time.