By Barbara Robinson
In the spring of 2023, I made the most important discovery of my career (and that is saying something). Canada’s National Plumbing Code does not require trash cans in women’s toilet stalls. Our industry has been messaging for years that toilets are not trash cans, but women’s toilet stalls are not provided with trash cans!
