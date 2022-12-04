By Seyed Mohammad Mirsoleimani Azizi, Nervana Haffiez, Basem S. Zakaria and Bipro Ranjan Dhar

A new study by researchers from the University of Alberta identified that thermal hydrolysis of sludge before anaerobic digestion could alleviate oxidative stress on the digester microbiome and maintain smooth operation under high levels of polystyrene nanoplastics in sludge. The study also found that thermal hydrolysis could also mitigate the spreading potential of antibiotic resistance genes in digested sludge, or biosolids, which can be encouraged by the high levels of polystyrene nanoplastics.

Read the full article in ES&E Magazine’s December 2022 issue:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>