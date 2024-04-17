By David Nesseth

When Dr. Jinkai Xue, principal investigator at the University of Regina’s Cold-Region Water Resource Recovery Laboratory, and an associate professor in the Faculty of Engineering & Applied Science, learned that the nearby Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant was spending upwards of $1 million annually to transport and landfill water treatment residual stored in on-site lagoons, he set up a meeting with plant management to explore innovative reuse solutions that not only promised substantial cost savings but could significantly diminish the plant’s environmental footprint.

