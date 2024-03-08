Ontario’s North Perth signs $2.2M biosolids hauling, application deal

Ontario’s Municipality of North Perth, just northwest of Kitchener, has approved a $2.2-million, five-year contract with Ontario Greenways Inc., for the removal, hauling, and application of biosolids from the North Perth Wastewater Treatment Plant onto agricultural fields.

A new concrete aerobic digester and a sludge storage facility were utilized for the first entire year during 2023, during which time 38,530 m3 of digested sludge was hauled as a fertilizer, according to a North Perth County annual report.

The new digester was designed to improve biosolids stabilization. The supernatant — or clear water layer between the sludge on the bottom and the scum on the surface of the digester — is “decanted” at the headworks, according to public works officials.

In 2017, the WWTP underwent some $14 million in upgrades, which included a replacement system by Atlas Copco for the municipality’s biosolids digester. The facility receives and treats wastewater from the sewer systems of Listowel and Atwood, as well as imported wastewater from the remainder of North Perth and some surrounding municipalities.

Ontario Greenways Inc, also known as O.G.I., is based in nearby Mitchell, Ontario. Since it was established in 1991, the company has focused on services such as biosolids management, lagoon cleanouts, as well as sludge and liquid waste removal.