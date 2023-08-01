The use of artificial intelligence in air quality monitoring

By John Vogan

The need for artificial intelligence (AI) is being driven by the need to cost-effectively gather large amounts of air quality data for a variety of regulatory, carbon management, and health and safety purposes. In addition to greenhouse gas compliance activity, recently passed legislation governing specific contaminant emissions, such as sulphur dioxide (SO2) regulations in Ontario, have increased the need for advanced monitoring methods and data analytics.

ES&E Magazine's August 2023 issue

