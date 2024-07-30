Canada proposes new measures to cut methane emissions from landfills

Newly proposed regulations aim to cut total methane emissions from Canadian landfills in half by 2030 from 2019 levels, requiring landfills to control methane emissions and fully utilize landfill gas recovery systems, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Under the proposed Regulations Respecting the Reduction in the Release of Methane (Waste Sector), owners and operators of regulated landfills that are estimated to generate methane above regulation thresholds would be required to comply with and monitor methane concentration limits on the landfill surface, limit venting of methane to the atmosphere, and detect and repair methane leaks.

Landfill gas is composed of between 40%-60% methane, carbon dioxide, and other non-methane organic compounds. It is generated in landfills following the disposal of biodegradable waste.

Landfills account for 17% of Canada’s methane emissions and 3% of its greenhouse gas emissions, according to the department’s new consultation document, which notes that methane has 28 times more global warming potential than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. Methane is listed as a toxic substance (item No. 66) under Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA).

“Reducing emissions from methane is one of the top recommendations made by climate scientists to slow the rate of global warming,” announced Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “To achieve Canada’s emissions reduction targets, we need to reduce landfill methane emissions. The proposed Regulations would set standards that are in line with the most stringent requirements in North America,” he added.

The proposed regulations would contribute to Canada’s commitment to reducing global methane emissions by at least 30% below 2020 levels under the Global Methane Pledge.

To help assist with compliance costs that some landfills may incur, the Canada Community-Building Fund provides $2.4 billion in funding every year to provinces and territories who, in turn, distribute this funding to communities for strategic investments in essential infrastructure, including solid waste management infrastructure.

The proposed regulations would require assessment of methane generation within the first year of coming into force, but the main monitoring and compliance requirements would come into effect between 2027 and 2033 in order to provide adequate time for the design and installation of the landfill methane control infrastructure needed for compliance.

The consultation will close to new input on August 28.